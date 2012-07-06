STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.3 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.39 percent, led by software service exporters after monetary easing in China, the euro zone and Britain signal alarm about the global economy. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Indian benchmark federal bond yield down 2 bps to 8.16 percent after monetary easing by three global central banks on Thursday, leads to some hopes that RBI may have a softer stance when it reviews policy on July 31. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 55.4850/4750 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.94/95, tracking weaker risk currencies after monetary easing from China, the euro zone and Britain signalled a growing level of alarm about the global economy. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 7.73 percent, while the 5-year OIS also falls 3 bps to 7.18 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate at 8.00/8.05, largely in line with its previous close of 8.05/8.15 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)