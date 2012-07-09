STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.86 percent
while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.95 percent,
tracking weaker Asian shares after U.S. jobs data on Friday
disappointed, while China's inflation data on Monday showed
falling demand for goods.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
Indian benchmark federal bond yield down 2
basis points at 8.13 percent on the back of a risk-off sentiment
globally after the weak U.S. jobs data released on Friday.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee falls to an over
one-week low at 56.0250/0225 per dollar versus its previous
close of 55.42/43, dragged by weakness in the euro after U.S.
jobs data showed tepid growth.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 7.71
percent, while the 5-year OIS falls 2 bps to
7.14 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The cash rate at 8.10/8.20, compared with its
previous close of 8.20/8.30 percent.
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik)