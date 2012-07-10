BRIEF-Central Depository Services (India) IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21
* Central Depository Services (India) -says IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s7I2Cj) Further company coverage:
STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.35 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index rises 0.29 percent, tracking gains in Asian shares. Traders expect market to remain range-bound till Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services declare their Q1 FY13 results on July 12. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Indian benchmark federal bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.14 percent, on the back of a weak euro and ahead of the industrial output data scheduled to be released on Thursday followed by wholesale price inflation data. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee marginally higher at 55.88/88 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.92/93, but weaker global risk assets, including the euro, could be a drag on the local currency after China reported much slower-than-expected growth in imports last month. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.74 percent, and the 5-year OIS also flat at 7.15 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate steady at its previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)
* Central Depository Services (India) -says IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s7I2Cj) Further company coverage:
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 8 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $1,215 million to $15,215 million in the week ending June 2, compared to $16,922 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) June 2 Held by the State $15,706.6 $16,921.9 mln -7.1 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,809.1 mln $4,848.5 mln -0.