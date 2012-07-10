STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.59 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index rises 0.62 percent. Net purchases from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) help improve sentiment, traders say. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Indian benchmark federal bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.14 percent. Traders await the factory output data on Thursday ahead of the headline inflation data for further direction. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 55.76/76 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.92/93, on selling by exporters. Dealers say some IT companies have been selling dollars; also a large petrochemical company has been receiving in forwards and selling spot. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.74 percent, while the 5-year OIS down 1 bp at 7.14 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate steady at its previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)