STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index closed up 1.3 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index ended 1.33 percent higher, led by gains in private sector banks such as ICICI Bank on hopes that improving asset quality would lead to better-than-expected earnings in the upcoming reporting season. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Indian benchmark federal bond yield closed steady at 8.15 percent as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the factory output data on Thursday and inflation data on Monday with the rally in risk assets pulling yields off lows. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed sharply stronger at 55.39/40 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.92/93, snapping a four-session losing streak, buoyed by strong gains in local stocks and dollar sales by exporters. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate closed steady at 7.74 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate fell 1 bp to 7.14 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate closed at 8.10/8.15, steady at its previous close.