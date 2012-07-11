STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.4 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.37 percent tracking losses in Asian shares. Analysts have warned they expect muted earnings growth in the April-June quarter, which may lead to a correction, particularly if the guidance fails to inspire. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Indian benchmark federal bond yield steady at 8.15 percent as investors eye factory output data to be released on Thursday and inflation data on Monday. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 55.48/47 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.39/40, as investors again turn cautious on risk assets and tracking a weak euro. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate down 1 bp at 7.73 percent, while the 5-year OIS rises 1 bp to 7.15 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate at 8.05/8.10, compared with its previous close of 8.10/8.15. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)