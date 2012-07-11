STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.4 percent
while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.33 percent,
tracking losses in Asian shares and on continued concerns about
the global economy.
Analysts have warned they expect muted earnings growth in
the April-June quarter, which may lead to a correction,
particularly if the guidance fails to inspire.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
Indian benchmark federal bond yield steady
at 8.15 percent ahead of factory output data to be released on
Thursday and inflation data on Monday.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at
55.33/34 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.39/40, on
large dollar sales by custodian banks.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate down 1 bp at 7.73
percent, while the 5-year OIS 1 bp lower to 7.13
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The cash rate unchanged at its previous close of
8.10/8.15.
----------------------
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)