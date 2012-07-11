STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index closed down 0.73 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index also fell 0.73 percent, on profit-taking in select blue-chip stocks that advanced on Tuesday such as energy conglomerate Reliance Industries and cigarette maker ITC. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The Indian benchmark federal bond yield closed down just 1 basis point at 8.14 percent in the absence of any fresh triggers with investors preferring to stay light ahead of the upcoming factory output data on Thursday and inflation data on Monday. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed weaker at 55.62/63 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.39/40, with the currency remaining buffeted most of the session between global risk aversion and large dollar sales by custodial banks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate closed down 6 bps at 7.68 percent, while the 5-year OIS also fell 6 bps to 7.08 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate closed unchanged at its previous close of 8.10/8.15. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)