STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index closed down 0.11 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index ended 0.15 percent lower, as banks and property stocks fell ahead of inflation data on Monday that could help change expectations about whether the central bank cuts rates later this month. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed flat at 8.10 percent as investors preferred to stay light ahead of the crucial headline inflation data on Monday which would set the trend for the rest of the week and help cement views on the likely central bank action at its policy review on July 31. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee gained sharply to 55.14/15 to a dollar as against the previous close of 55.93/94 as a lower trade deficit and corporate inflows helped offset the continued weakness in the euro. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate closed up 4 bps at 7.60 percent, and the 5-year OIS ended 1 bp higher at 6.97 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The three-day cash rate ended at 7.90/8.00, down from its previous close of 8.10/8.20 percent on lower demand on the last day of the reporting fortnight.