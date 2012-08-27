STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.09 percent,
while the 50-share NSE index declines 0.12 percent.
Banking shares are leading the losses with ICICI bank
down 0.7 percent and HDFC Bank losing 0.4 percent.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2
basis points to 8.19 percent as Friday's better-than-expected
cut-offs continue to bolster sentiment for debt.
RUPEE
--------------
USD/INR edges higher in opening trades, on way to a second
session of gains, pair at 55.55/57 versus Friday's close of
55.4950/5050
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 1
basis points at 7.13 from previous close of 7.14 percent while
the one-year rate was flat at 7.80 percent to previous close.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one day cash rate is at 8.00/8.05,
marginally higher form Friday's close of 7.95/8.00 percent
---------------------
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)