STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.25 percent,
while the 50-share NSE index declines 0.23 percent.
Banking and Technology shares leading the losses
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at
8.18 percent as investors preferred to build long positions
ahead of the June quarter growth data due on Friday while the
bullish cut-offs at last Friday's debt sale also kept the
underlying sentiment for debt positive.
RUPEE
--------------
USD/INR rises to a 1-week high in low volumes,
with the pair at 55.6075/6150 versus Friday's close of
55.4950/5050. It rose to as much as 55.63 in trade, the highest
since Aug 20.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate falls 1 bp
to 7.13 percent, while the 1-year rate is
unchanged at 7.80 percent as caution prevails ahead of
April-June GDP data due on Friday.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one day cash rate is at 8.02/8.05,
marginally up from Friday's close of 7.95/8.00 percent
---------------------
