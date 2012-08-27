STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.25 percent, while the 50-share NSE index declines 0.23 percent. Banking and Technology shares leading the losses GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.18 percent as investors preferred to build long positions ahead of the June quarter growth data due on Friday while the bullish cut-offs at last Friday's debt sale also kept the underlying sentiment for debt positive. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR rises to a 1-week high in low volumes, with the pair at 55.6075/6150 versus Friday's close of 55.4950/5050. It rose to as much as 55.63 in trade, the highest since Aug 20. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate falls 1 bp to 7.13 percent, while the 1-year rate is unchanged at 7.80 percent as caution prevails ahead of April-June GDP data due on Friday. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one day cash rate is at 8.02/8.05, marginally up from Friday's close of 7.95/8.00 percent --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)