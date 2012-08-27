STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index falls 0.59 percent, while the 50-share NSE index declines 0.68 percent as lenders such as ICICI bank faltered on worries quarterly economic growth data at the end of the week would be weak. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.19 percent as investors preferred to build long positions ahead of the June quarter growth data due on Friday, while the bullish cut-offs at last Friday's debt sale also kept the underlying sentiment for debt positive. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR at 55.69/70 versus Friday's close of 55.4950/5050, a one-week high, helped by some month-end dollar demand from oil refiners, with focus remaining firmly on whether the government is able to push through reforms amid a political gridlock. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate falls 2 bps to 7.12 percent, while the 1-year rate is down 1 basis point to 7.79 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one day cash rate is at 8.00/8.05, marginally up from Friday's close of 7.95/8.00 percent --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)