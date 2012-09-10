STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index and 50-share NSE index are flat, awaiting some decisive action form the government on reforms. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading down 2 basis points at 8.18 percent amid lack of any fresh triggers with traders awaiting the factory output data on Wednesday for further direction. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR trading at 55.28/29 versus its previous close of 55.3550/3650 as weak U.S. jobs data post market hours on Friday raises expectations for more monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate flat at 7.77 percent, while the benchmark five-year swap rate also flat at 7.21 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent higher than Friday's close of 7.50/7.55 percent . --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)