STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index fell 0.1 percent, while the
50-share NSE index was also down 0.2 percent, ahead of a
German Constitutional Court ruling on the euro zone's bailout
funds which could remove one risk for Europe.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1
basis point at 8.17 percent, down for a second straight session,
ahead of July industrial output data on Wednesday.
RUPEE
--------------
USD/INR edges up to 55.48/49 versus its previous close of
55.44/45 on the back of dollar demand from oil refiners, but
further sharp gains seen unlikely ahead of factory output data
on Wednesday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India 5-year OIS rate flat at 7.19 percent,
with the 1-year rate also flat at 7.75 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent.
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)