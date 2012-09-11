STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index fell 0.1 percent, while the 50-share NSE index was also down 0.2 percent, ahead of a German Constitutional Court ruling on the euro zone's bailout funds which could remove one risk for Europe. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.17 percent, down for a second straight session, ahead of July industrial output data on Wednesday. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR edges up to 55.48/49 versus its previous close of 55.44/45 on the back of dollar demand from oil refiners, but further sharp gains seen unlikely ahead of factory output data on Wednesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India 5-year OIS rate flat at 7.19 percent, with the 1-year rate also flat at 7.75 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)