STOCKS

Indian shares rose for a fifth consecutive session on rising
hopes of fiscal reforms after oil minister S. Jaipal Reddy said
the country would need to raise the price of subsidised fuels
such as diesel in the near term.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.49 percent to end at
17,852.95 points. The 50-share NSE index ended up 0.5
percent at 5,390.00 points.
GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends
flat at 8.18 percent, after falling 3 bps in intraday trade as
bond dealers await word from the government on fuel price hike
and ahead of the July industrial output data on Wednesday.
RUPEE

USD/INR ends at 55.34/35, weaker than its previous close of
55.44/45, on hopes that the government will raise fuel prices
thus kickstarting fiscal reforms, while dollar demand from oil
firms kept losses in check.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS

India 5-year OIS rate up 1 basis point at 7.20 percent,
while the 1-year rate was flat at 7.75 percent.
CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate nearly unchanged at 8.00/8.05
percent versus its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent, but
demand was largely steady at the start of a fresh two-week
reporting cycle. Rates may shoot up next week when advance tax
outflows flow out from the banking system.

