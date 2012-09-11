STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares rose for a fifth consecutive session on rising hopes of fiscal reforms after oil minister S. Jaipal Reddy said the country would need to raise the price of subsidised fuels such as diesel in the near term. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.49 percent to end at 17,852.95 points. The 50-share NSE index ended up 0.5 percent at 5,390.00 points. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends flat at 8.18 percent, after falling 3 bps in intraday trade as bond dealers await word from the government on fuel price hike and ahead of the July industrial output data on Wednesday. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR ends at 55.34/35, weaker than its previous close of 55.44/45, on hopes that the government will raise fuel prices thus kickstarting fiscal reforms, while dollar demand from oil firms kept losses in check. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India 5-year OIS rate up 1 basis point at 7.20 percent, while the 1-year rate was flat at 7.75 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate nearly unchanged at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent, but demand was largely steady at the start of a fresh two-week reporting cycle. Rates may shoot up next week when advance tax outflows flow out from the banking system. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)