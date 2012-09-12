STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index rose 0.56 percent. The 50-share NSE index gains 0.5 percent, ahead of factory output data, at 11 a.m. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 1 basis point to 8.19 percent, ahead of July industrial output data. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR trading at 55.22/23 after opening at the day's low of 55.14, its weakest since Aug. 23 and down from its close of 55.34/35 on Tuesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's 5-year OIS rate up 1 basis point at 7.21 percent, while the 1-year rate also up 1 bp at 7.76 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate nearly unchanged at 8.00/8.05. Rates may shoot up next week when advance tax outflows flow out from the banking system. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)