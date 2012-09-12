STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index rose for a sixth consecutive session to close at its highest in nearly seven months on rising hopes of government reforms after the aviation minister signalled the country was moving to allow foreign direct investment into the sector. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.82 percent to end at 18,000.03 points, just above the psychologically key level of 18,000 points. The 50-share NSE index rose 0.76 percent, to mark its highest close since March 14. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 2 basis points to 8.20 percent, on caution ahead of August inflation data, due Friday and fiscal second-half borrowing due in end-September. WPI expected to have accelerated 6.95 percent vs July's 6.87 percent, a Reuters poll showed. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee strengthened to its highest level in three weeks on Wednesday, gaining for a second consecutive session, on the back of broad losses in the dollar following a Moody's downgrade warning which boosted sentiment for risk globally. The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.21/22 per dollar as per the SBI closing rate versus its previous close of 55.34/35. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's 5-year OIS rate up 3 basis points at 7.23 percent, while the 1-year rate rose 1 bp at 7.76 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.00/8.05 percent. Rates may shoot up next week when advance tax outflows flow out from the banking system. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)