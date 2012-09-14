STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index inches up 1.80 percent at 18,346.03
points, while the 50-share NSE index also gains 1.84 percent to
5,535.70 points, after the government announced a hike in diesel
prices and following the Federal Reserve's announcement of a new
asset purchase programme which boosted global risk assets.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4
basis points at 8.13 percent, after dropping to an over
one-and-half month low of 8.10 percent in opening deals on
rising rate cut hopes, following the government's decision to
raise diesel prices to help shrink its subsidy burden.
RUPEE
--------------
Rupee stronger at 54.71/72 versus its close of 55.43/44,
after the government hiked state-subsidised diesel prices, a
move which would help bring down its fiscal deficit with further
aggressive monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve also
aiding risk assets.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's 5-year OIS rate falls 4 basis points to 7.15
percent, while the 1-year rate drops 5 bps to 7.68 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's three-day cash rate little changed at 7.95/8.00
percent from 8.00/8.05 percent at previous close.
---------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)