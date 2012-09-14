STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index inches up 1.80 percent at 18,346.03 points, while the 50-share NSE index also gains 1.84 percent to 5,535.70 points, after the government announced a hike in diesel prices and following the Federal Reserve's announcement of a new asset purchase programme which boosted global risk assets. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.13 percent, after dropping to an over one-and-half month low of 8.10 percent in opening deals on rising rate cut hopes, following the government's decision to raise diesel prices to help shrink its subsidy burden. RUPEE -------------- Rupee stronger at 54.71/72 versus its close of 55.43/44, after the government hiked state-subsidised diesel prices, a move which would help bring down its fiscal deficit with further aggressive monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve also aiding risk assets. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's 5-year OIS rate falls 4 basis points to 7.15 percent, while the 1-year rate drops 5 bps to 7.68 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate little changed at 7.95/8.00 percent from 8.00/8.05 percent at previous close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)