STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index gains 2.11 percent, while the 50-share NSE
index also adds 2.21 percent after the government announced a
hike in diesel prices and after the Federal Reserve announced a
new asset purchase programme.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The 10-year bond yield was flat at 8.17
percent as of 0710 GMT.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee trimmed gains to 54.70/71 per
dollar from around 54.69 before inflation data. The rupee ended
at 55.43/44 to the dollar on Thursday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's 5-year OIS rate falls 1 basis point to 7.18 percent,
while the 1-year rate drops 2 bps to 7.71 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's three-day cash rate flat at 8.00/8.05 percent.
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)