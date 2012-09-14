STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares rallied after the government's diesel price hike and the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus sparked a broad-based rally in blue chips such as Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank. The benchmark BSE index rose 2.46 percent to 18,464.27 points, its highest close since July 26, 2011 and its eighth consecutive winning session. The BSE index rose 4 percent for the week, its strongest performance since the trading week ended on June 8. The 50-share NSE index rose 2.62 percent to 5,577.65 points, while ending up 4.1 percent for the week. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Indian government bond prices fell on Friday, giving up all of their earlier gains after a spike in inflation led investors to trim back their expectations for rate cuts next week, even after the government raised diesel prices. The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 1 basis point to 8.18 percent, after earlier falling as low as 8.10 percent, the lowest level since July 26. Yields fell 2 basis points for the week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.30/31 per dollar, gaining 2.1 percent from its close of 55.43/44 on Thursday to mark its biggest single-day gain since June 29. The unit rose as high as 54.29 during the session, its strongest since July 4. The currency rose 1.9 percent for the week, marking a second consecutive weekly gain. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate ended flat at 7.73 percent, after falling to a near 2-month low of 7.66 percent. The 5-year OIS rose 2 basis point to 7.21 percent. For the week, the 1-year OIS fell 4 basis points, while the 5-year rate was unchanged. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate was flat at 8.00/8.05 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)