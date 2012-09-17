STOCKS ----------------------- Indian stocks edged higher, even as they pared gains after rising to their highest in 14-months o n Monday, as the Reserve Bank of India kept rates on hold despite the government's reform measures. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.25 percent while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.33 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's 10-year bond yield was unchanged at 8.18 percent versus its previous close, trimming earlier falls as RBI keeps rates on hold. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee rose to 54.07 versus its previous close of 54.30/31 per dollar. The Indian rupee trimmed gains after RBI kept interest rates on hold, dashing hopes the central bank would follow up with action of its own after the government announced fiscal reform measures. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate at 7.67 percent versus its previous close of 7.73 percent. The 5-year OIS fell 4 basis points to 7.17 percent compared to its previous close. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate marginally higher at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its Friday's close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)