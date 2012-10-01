STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index gains 0.1 percent, while the 50-share
NSE index is up 0.06 percent, in a quiet trading session
ahead of a public holiday on Tuesday.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1
basis point (bp) at 8.16 percent.
Bonds see some support after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram
tells The Economic Times newspaper he wants the RBI to "walk in
the same direction" as the government by cutting interest rates
in response to sweeping reforms. link.reuters.com/ruf92t
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee at 52.73/74 versus its previous close of 52.85/86,
on expectations of continued foreign fund inflows.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year OIS down 1 bp at 7.04 percent,
while the 1-year rate also falls 1 bp to 7.62 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its
previous close of 7.95/8.00 percent.
---------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 22 61807225; Reuters
Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)