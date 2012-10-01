STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index gained 0.33 percent, while the
50-share NSE index was up 0.27 percent, both at their
highest close since July 2011 as construction and other
infrastructure-related stocks such as IVRCL Ltd rose
on expectations the government would continue to promote
projects in the sector.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed
up 1 basis point (bp) at 8.16 percent.
Bonds saw some support after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram
told The Economic Times newspaper he wants the RBI to "walk in
the same direction" as the government by cutting interest rates
in response to reforms. link.reuters.com/ruf92t
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee at 52.40/41 versus its previous close of 52.85/86,
hitting a new five-month high, as dealers cited continued
inflows from foreign funds and dollar selling from exporters on
hopes for an improving economy.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year OIS down 2 bp at 7.03 percent,
while the 1-year rate also fell 2 bps to 7.61 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent versus its
previous close of 7.95/8.00 percent.
---------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)