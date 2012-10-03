STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index gained 0.24 percent, while the 50 share NSE index edged up 0.22 percent, rising for a third consecutive session after infrastructure companies extended gains on hopes for additional support measures for the sector, while insurance-related stocks also gained on optimism for government action. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edged down 1 basis point to close at 8.15 percent as a drop in global crude oil prices aided sentiment. RUPEE -------------- The rupee closed at 52.1550/1650 versus its previous close of 52.40/41 supported by corporate dollar inflows with custodian banks also spotted selling dollars. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS closed down 7 basis points (bps) at 6.96 percent, while the 1-year rate fell 3 bps to 7.58 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate closed at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)