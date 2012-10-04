STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index gains 1 percent to above 19,000 points for the first time since July 8, 2011 on hopes for additional fiscal and economic reforms, while the NSE index also advanced 1 percent. The cabinet is set to approve bills that would raise the cap on foreign direct investment in insurance firms and open the pension sector to foreign investors, a government minister told reporters on Wednesday. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.14 percent, tracking a fall in short-end rates on the back of an improvement in the banking system liquidity, traders say. Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window dropped to a one-month low of 139.3 billion rupees on Wednesday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee rose to 51.92/93 versus its previous close of 52.1550/1650. Dealers say a large engineering company has been selling dollars. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS closed down 2 basis points (bps) at 6.94 percent, while the 1-year rate fell 2 bps to 7.56 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate closed at 7.90/7.95 percent versus its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807353; Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)