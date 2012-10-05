STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index down 0.9 percent to 18,880.46, while the 50-share NSE index fell 1.09 percent to 5,722.60 after a temporary halt of cash markets at India's National Stock Exchange was caused by "a freak trade", according to a source at the bourse. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.15 percent. The 10-year bond yield is expected to hold in a 8.13 to 8.18 percent band during the day, with bond prices possibly seen under pressure later on account of the 130 billion rupees debt sale. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 51.68/69, from its last close of 51.74/75 after hitting an intra-day low at 51.32, on outflows related to a stake sale, several dealers said. Several dealers cite dollar outflows related to Carlyle Group's estimated $841 million stake sale in mortgage lender HDFC. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rose 2 basis points to 6.99 percent, while the 1-year rate also rose 1 basis point to 7.59 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate lower at 7.65/7.70 percent versus its previous close of 7.75/7.80 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)