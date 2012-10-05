STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index down 0.75 percent at 18,914.30, while the 50-share NSE index fell 0.84 percent to 5,738.70 in volatile trade on profit booking. India's largest stock exchange was brought to a brief halt on Friday after a local financial firm placed dozens of erroneous orders worth more than $125 million, triggering a sharp fall on the Nifty stock index. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at 8.16 percent, after cutoffs came in on the first auction of the fiscal second half. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 51.81/82 to the dollar, from its last close of 51.74/75 on outflows related to a stake sale, several dealers said. Several dealers cite dollar outflows related to Carlyle Group's estimated $841 million stake sale in mortgage lender HDFC. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS 2 basis points up at 6.99 percent, while the 1-year rate was 2 basis points higher at 7.60 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate lower at 7.65/7.75 percent versus its previous close of 7.75/7.80 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807353; Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@; reuters.net)