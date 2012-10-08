STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main BSE index fell 0.2 percent, the 50-share NSE
index was also down 0.3 percent. The fall was tracking weak
asian peers and as Reliance Industries fell on Morgan
Stanley downgrade.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1
basis point (bp) to 8.15 percent. Brent crude slips
below $112 per barrel, dropping for a second straight session on
concerns a fragile global economy could curb oil demand.
RUPEE
--------------
USD/INR rises to 52.16/18 versus its previous close
of 51.85/86 tracking broad gains in the dollar following
better-than-expected U.S. jobs data.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year down 1 bp at 6.99 while the
one-year rate up 1 bp at 7.61 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate lower at 8.05/8.10 percent
---------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807353; Reuters
Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@; reuters.net)