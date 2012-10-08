STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index fell 1 percent while the 50-share NSE index was also down 1.07 percent on profit-booking after the BSE index rose to 17-month high on Friday, while the NSE hit its highest in nearly 18 months. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 1 basis point at 8.15 percent. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 52.3450/3550 versus its previous close of 51.85/86. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year down 2 bps at 6.98 while the 1-year rate also fell 2 bps to 7.58 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its previous close of 08.10/08.15. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)