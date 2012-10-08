STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main BSE index fell 1 percent while the 50-share NSE
index was also down 1.07 percent on profit-booking after the BSE
index rose to 17-month high on Friday, while the NSE hit its
highest in nearly 18 months.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was
down 1 basis point at 8.15 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee at 52.3450/3550 versus its previous close of
51.85/86.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year down 2 bps at 6.98 while the 1-year
rate also fell 2 bps to 7.58 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its
previous close of 08.10/08.15.
---------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)