STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index ended down 1.21 percent at 18,708.98 points
while the 50-share NSE index fell 1.23 percent to 5,676 points,
as profit-taking, coupled with business outlook concerns, hit
recent outperformers such as Reliance Industries Ltd.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was
down 1 basis point at 8.15 percent with a fall in crude oil
prices boosting sentiment in debt markets.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee posted its biggest single-day loss in three
months, falling to a one-week low on Monday, as custodian banks
bought dollars on the back of sharp losses in the local share
market.
The rupee closed at 52.64/65 per dollar, after hitting
52.65, its lowest level since Oct. 1. It closed down 1.5 percent
on the day, its biggest single-day fall since June 22.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 6.97 percent
while the 1-year rate also fell 2 bps to 7.58 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate ended higher at 8.05/8.10 percent
versus its Friday close of 07.10/07.20 at the start of a new
reporting fortnight.
