The BSE index rose 0.73 percent and the 50-share NSE index
also gained 0.74 percent, led by gains in bank shares such as
ICICI Bank.
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at
8.15 percent. IMF cuts India's growth forecast to 4.9 percent
this year, down from 6.1 percent it made in July, and says the
central bank should hold rates unless inflation experiences a
sustained fall.
USD/INR falls to 52.26/27 versus its previous
close of 52.64/65, in line with other Asian pairs, but demand
from importers is likely to cap big falls.
India's benchmark 5-year OIS flat at 6.97 percent. The
1-year rate also flat at 7.58 percent.
India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10.
