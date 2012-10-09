STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index and the 50-share NSE index gained 0.73 percent
each, led by gains in banking shares. Banks' gains were led by
private sector lenders on expectations their July-September
earnings will prove more resilient than their public sector
counterparts.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at
8.15 percent. IMF cuts India's growth forecast to 4.9 percent
this year, down from 6.1 percent in July, and says the central
bank should hold rates unless inflation experiences a sustained
fall.
RUPEE
--------------
USD/INR falls to 52.42/43 versus its previous close
of 52.64/65, in line with other Asian pairs, but demand from
importers helps pull the pair off the day's low of 52.2250.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year OIS down 1 basis point at 6.96
percent. The 1-year rate flat at 7.58 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its
previous close of 8.05/8.10 as demand largely stable in the
first week of the two-week reporting cycle.
---------------------
(Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Jijo Jacob)