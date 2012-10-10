STOCKS
The BSE index fell 0.58 percent and the 50-share NSE index
also declined 0.64 percent after S&P warned about a possible
downgrade in India's credit rating, reiterating its June stance
if growth prospects and external position worsen, or fiscal
reforms slow.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2
basis points at 8.16 percent from Tuesday's close on S&P report.
RUPEE
USD/INR at 53.09/10 versus its previous close of 52.72/73,
after S&P warns of a "significant chance" that political,
economic, fiscal or external factors could eventually lower the
credit rating on India downgrade.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
India's benchmark 5-year OIS up 1 bp at 6.97 percent. The
1-year rate up 3 bp at 7.60 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate was steady at 8.05-8.10 percent.
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)