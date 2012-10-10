STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index fell 0.58 percent and the 50-share NSE index also declined 0.64 percent after S&P warned about a possible downgrade in India's credit rating, reiterating its June stance if growth prospects and external position worsen, or fiscal reforms slow. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.16 percent from Tuesday's close on S&P report. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR at 53.09/10 versus its previous close of 52.72/73, after S&P warns of a "significant chance" that political, economic, fiscal or external factors could eventually lower the credit rating on India downgrade. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS up 1 bp at 6.97 percent. The 1-year rate up 3 bp at 7.60 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate was steady at 8.05-8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)