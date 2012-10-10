STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares ended lower led by profit-taking in banking
stocks, including ICICI Bank, and as sentiment was hit by rating
agency Standard & Poor's warning that the country still faced
the threat of a rating cut despite recent reforms.
The BSE index fell 0.86 percent, or 162.26 points,
to end at 18,631.10 points.
The 50-share NSE index lost 0.92 percent, or 52.45
points, to end at 5,652.15 points, closing below the
psychologically important 5,700 level.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended
up 2 basis points (bps) at 8.16 percent from Tuesday's close on
S&P report.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee fell to its lowest in two weeks, tracking
gains in the global dollar and on S&P report.
The partially convertible rupee closed at
53.0450/0550 per dollar versus its previous close of 52.72/73,
the fourth successive session of fall and its longest losing
streak since late July.
It earlier hit a session low of 53.1850, its lowest since
Sept. 27.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year OIS up 1 basis point at 6.97
percent. The 1-year rate up 3 bps at 7.60 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate ended nearly steady at 8.05-8.10
percent.
