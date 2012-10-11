STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index is down 0.14 percent, while the
50-share NSE index falls 0.17 percent, on caution ahead
of corporate earnings.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The 10-year bond yield is at 8.15 percent.
The Reserve Bank of India may buy 1.2 trillion rupees of bonds
in the second half of fiscal 2012/13, or 60 percent of the
planned issuance, to offset incremental liquidity tightness,
BarCap estimates.
RUPEE
--------------
USD/INR edges marginally lower to 53.02/03 after rising to
53.16 immediately after open as exporters step in to sell
dollars, but the domestic share market performance is key for
direction.
The pair had closed at 53.0450/0550 on Wednesday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year OIS is down 1 basis point (bp) at
6.96 percent. The 1-year rate falls 1 bp to 7.59 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate nearly steady at 8.05-8.10
percent.
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)