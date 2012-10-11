STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index rose 0.93 percent to 18,804.75
points, while the 50-share NSE index gained 0.99 percent
at 5,708.05 points, as expectations of better-than-expected
earnings sent Infosys and HDFC Bank higher a day before they
report results.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The 10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.16
percent, ahead of August factory data on Friday and as some
dealers trimmed position ahead of a 130 billion rupees bond
sale.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee snapped a four-day losing streak on
Thursday, boosted by exporter dollar sales and a late rebound in
the domestic share market which likely helped bring in some
foreign fund inflows.
The partially convertible rupee closed at
52.6850/6950 per dollar, 0.7 percent stronger compared to its
Wednesday's close of 53.0450/0550. The unit moved in a wide
range of 52.63 to 53.16 during the session.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year OIS unchanged at 6.97 percent,
while the 1-year rate was steady at 7.60 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate ended at 8.00-8.05 percent, nearly
steady from its 8.05-8.10 percent previous close.
---------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)