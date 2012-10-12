STOCKS
The BSE index is down 0.36 percent, while the
50-share NSE index falls 0.27 percent, on caution ahead
of corporate earnings. Shares in Infosys Ltd, India's
No.2 software exporter, fall 6.9 percent after the company's
revenue growth forecast for the fiscal year that ends in March
failed to meet market expectations.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1
basis point (bp) at 8.17 percent, with the August industrial
output data failing to have any major impact despite being
better-than-expected. Traders will now await the auction results
due later in the day for cues.
RUPEE
USD/INR marginally lower at 52.63/64 versus its previous
close of 52.6850/6950, tracking mild gains in the euro, but any
further fall likely to be capped by losses in domestic shares.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
India's benchmark 5-year OIS up 3 bps at 7.00 percent, while
the 1-year rate up 1 bp at 7.61 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's three-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, nearly
steady from its Thursday close of 8.00/8.05 percent.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)