STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index ended down 0.69 percent, while the
50-share NSE index fell 0.56 percent, as Infosys Ltd
slumped after disappointing investors with its growth
outlook, while caution also set in ahead of a key inflation data
next week.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was up
1 basis point (bp) at 8.17 percent as some dealers trimmed
positions ahead of the crucial inflation reading, which may
influence the central bank's rate decision later this
month.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee at 52.8050/8150 versus its previous close of
52.6850/6950. It snapped a five-week rally to post its biggest
weekly loss in three-and-a-half months on Friday, weighed down
by demand for the greenback from oil importers and tracking
losses in domestic share market.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year OIS up 3 bps at 7.00 percent, while
the 1-year rate up 1 bp at 7.61 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's three-day cash rate unchanged at 8.00/8.05 percent
from the previous close.
---------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)