STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index ended down 0.69 percent, while the 50-share NSE index fell 0.56 percent, as Infosys Ltd slumped after disappointing investors with its growth outlook, while caution also set in ahead of a key inflation data next week. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was up 1 basis point (bp) at 8.17 percent as some dealers trimmed positions ahead of the crucial inflation reading, which may influence the central bank's rate decision later this month. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 52.8050/8150 versus its previous close of 52.6850/6950. It snapped a five-week rally to post its biggest weekly loss in three-and-a-half months on Friday, weighed down by demand for the greenback from oil importers and tracking losses in domestic share market. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS up 3 bps at 7.00 percent, while the 1-year rate up 1 bp at 7.61 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate unchanged at 8.00/8.05 percent from the previous close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)