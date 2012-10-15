STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index falls 0.27 percent while the 50-share NSE index is down 0.26 percent. Banks such as ICICI Bank fall ahead of inflation data, to be released around 11.30 IST (0600 GMT). ICICI Bank falls 0.8 percent while HDFC Bank is down 0.9 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 bp to 8.16 percent ahead of key September inflation data. Gains in bond prices track a fall in global crude oil prices amid a broad risk off mood ahead of the corporate earnings season. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 53.07/08 versus its previous close of 52.8050/8150, tracking weaker in Asian FX, stocks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS down 1 bps at 7.00 percent, while the 1-year rate down 3 bps at 7.61 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.00/8.05 percent from the Friday's close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)