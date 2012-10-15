STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index and the 50-share NSE index gain 0.2 percent as
Reliance Industries rose ahead of July-September
earnings due later in the day, while ITC hit record
high as defensive sectors regained some of their appeal after
under-performing last month.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.17
percent steady but off the day's low, following a
higher-than-expected inflation print for September which
dampened hopes for a rate cut by the central bank later this
month.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee at 53.015/53.025 versus its previous close of
52.8050/8150, after inflation data was stronger than expected,
pushing back hopes for a rate cut that investors had hoped would
help boost growth and spark further foreign flows into equity
markets.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year swap rate and the 1-year swap rate
rise 1 basis point each to 7.01 percent and 7.62 percent
respectively.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate ended at 8.05/8.10 percent from
8.00/8.05 percent at Friday's close.
---------------------
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)