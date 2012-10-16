STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index up 0.25 percent and the 50-share NSE index
gains 0.27 percent, tracking gains in other Asian markets on
Tuesday. Axis Bank Ltd shares gain after strong
September quarter earnings.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady
at its previous close of 8.17 percent and is likely to remain
rangebound ahead of the RBI meeting on Oct 30.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee gains at 52.83/52.85 to the dollar versus its
previous close of 53.015/53.025, snapping two sessions of
losses. The local unit is tracking improved global risk appetite
after stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data, but USD
demand from importers to limit gains.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year swap rate and the 1-year swap rate
fall 1 basis point each to 7.00 percent and 7.61 percent
respectively.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent
versus Monday's close.
---------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)