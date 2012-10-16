STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.25 percent and the 50-share NSE index gains 0.27 percent, tracking gains in other Asian markets on Tuesday. Axis Bank Ltd shares gain after strong September quarter earnings. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.17 percent and is likely to remain rangebound ahead of the RBI meeting on Oct 30. RUPEE -------------- The rupee gains at 52.83/52.85 to the dollar versus its previous close of 53.015/53.025, snapping two sessions of losses. The local unit is tracking improved global risk appetite after stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data, but USD demand from importers to limit gains. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year swap rate and the 1-year swap rate fall 1 basis point each to 7.00 percent and 7.61 percent respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent versus Monday's close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)