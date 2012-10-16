STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index closed down 0.73 percent, while the 50-share NSE index shed 0.69 percent, as Tata Motors retreated after monthly sales at its Jaguar Land Rover unit disappointed, while Reliance Industries was pressured by profit-taking after quarterly earnings met forecasts. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 2 basis points at 8.15 percent as comments from a central bank deputy governor raised some hope the central bank may follow-up on the government's reform drive by cutting rates on Oct. 30. RUPEE -------------- The rupee closed stronger at 52.87/88 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.015/53.025, snapping two sessions of losses as demand for global risk assets was bolstered by better-than-expected U.S. and German economic indicators, and talk Spain may soon ask for a bailout. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year swap rate dropped 2 basis points to 6.99 percent and the 1-year swap rate fell 1 basis point to 7.61 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent versus Monday's close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)