STOCKS
The BSE index closed down 0.73 percent, while the 50-share
NSE index shed 0.69 percent, as Tata Motors retreated after
monthly sales at its Jaguar Land Rover unit disappointed, while
Reliance Industries was pressured by profit-taking after
quarterly earnings met forecasts.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed
down 2 basis points at 8.15 percent as comments from a central
bank deputy governor raised some hope the central bank may
follow-up on the government's reform drive by cutting rates on
Oct. 30.
RUPEE
The rupee closed stronger at 52.87/88 per dollar versus its
previous close of 53.015/53.025, snapping two sessions of losses
as demand for global risk assets was bolstered by
better-than-expected U.S. and German economic indicators, and
talk Spain may soon ask for a bailout.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
India's benchmark 5-year swap rate dropped 2 basis points to
6.99 percent and the 1-year swap rate fell 1 basis point to 7.61
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent
versus Monday's close.
