STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index 0.4 percent higher, and the 50-share NSE index also 0.4 percent up, as Asian shares rallied to their highest in over five months on strong U.S. earnings. HCL Technologies shares gained 1.4 percent after September quarter earnings beat market expectations. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 8.15 percent, with trading likely to be range-bound ahead of RBI's rate setting meeting on Oct. 30. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was stronger for a second session at 52.76/77 per dollar versus its previous close of 52.87/88, tracking a risk-on mood globally after strong U.S. earnings and after Spain averts a ratings downgrade. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year swap rate unchanged at 6.99 percent and the 1-year swap rate down 1 basis point to 7.60 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent versus Tuesday's close.