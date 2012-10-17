STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index 0.4 percent higher, and the 50-share NSE index
also 0.4 percent up, as Asian shares rallied to their highest in
over five months on strong U.S. earnings. HCL Technologies
shares gained 1.4 percent after September quarter
earnings beat market expectations.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield
unchanged at 8.15 percent, with trading likely to be range-bound
ahead of RBI's rate setting meeting on Oct. 30.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee was stronger for a second session at 52.76/77 per
dollar versus its previous close of 52.87/88, tracking a risk-on
mood globally after strong U.S. earnings and after Spain averts
a ratings downgrade.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year swap rate unchanged at 6.99 percent
and the 1-year swap rate down 1 basis point to 7.60 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent
versus Tuesday's close.
---------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)