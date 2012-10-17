STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index was flat, while the 50-share NSE index fell
0.03 percent on profit booking in blue chips such as Reliance
Industries and State Bank of India.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1
basis point (bp) at 8.16 percent. Trading is expected to be
range-bound in the lead-up to the RBI policy review on Oct. 30.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee was stronger for a second session at 52.76/77 per
dollar versus its previous close of 52.87/88, tracking a risk-on
mood globally after strong U.S. earnings and after Spain averted
a ratings downgrade.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year swap rate up 1 bp at 7 percent and
the 1-year swap rate unchanged at 7.61 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent
versus Tuesday's close.
