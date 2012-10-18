STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index up 0.73 percent at 18,747 points while the NSE
index also 0.73 percent higher at 5,701.55 points with banks
leading the gains.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1
basis point (bp) at 8.14 percent in the absence of any major
triggers. Dealers expect trading to remain ranged between 8.13
and 8.16 percent for the day and between 8.10 and 8.20 percent
until the central bank's policy review on Oct. 30.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee slightly weaker at 52.93/94 per dollar versus
Wednesday's close of 52.87/88 due to dollar demand from oil
firms. It, however, recovered from the day's low of 53.1050 on
the back of gains in the domestic share market.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year swap rate down 1 bp at 6.98
percent, while the 1-year swap rate steady at 7.60 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)