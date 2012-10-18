STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index is up 0.73 percent while the NSE index gains 0.75 percent, led by gains in bank and property shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points (bps) at 8.13 percent. Hopes that the tight cash crunch in the banking system, with the repo borrowing at a four-month high, will prompt the Reserve Bank of India to buy bonds via open market operation, induce buying. RUPEE -------------- The rupee slightly weaker at 52.93/94 per dollar versus Wednesday's close of 52.87/88 due to dollar demand from oil firms. It, however, recovered from the day's low of 53.1050 on the back of gains in the domestic share market. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap and the 1-year swap rate are unchanged at 6.99 and 7.60 percent, respectively. Trading was rangebound as market participants are divided over the central bank's stance on policy rates, which will be reviewed on Oct. 30. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)