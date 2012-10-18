STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index closed up 0.97 percent at 18,791.93 points
while the NSE index gained 1.03 percent to 5,718.70 points, as
auto makers such as Tata Motors and property developers gained
on hopes of increased sale of big ticket items during the
looming festival season, while lenders also rose on hopes of
higher retail loan demand.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended
down 1 basis points (bps) at 8.14 percent as buying emerged on
expectations the Reserve Bank of India will step in to ease cash
tightness in the banking system through open market operation
(OMO) after a gap of four months.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee closed weaker at 53.41/42 per dollar versus
Wednesday's close of 52.87/88 due to dollar demand from oil
firms and as some stops get triggered following the breach of
53.15-20 levels.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap closed down
2 basis points at 6.97 percent while the 1-year swap rate also
ended down 2 bps at 7.58 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate closed at 8.10/8.15 percent versus
its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent.
---------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)