STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index slips 0.58 percent and the 50-share NSE index down 0.6 percent, as Reliance Industries extended a recent losing run on continued worries about the outlook for its refining margins, and as recently outperforming financial stocks such as HDFC were hit by profit-taking. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 bps to 8.12 percent as cash deficit in the banking system sparked hopes of central bank buying bonds through open market operations. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR falls to 53.84/85 per dollar from 53.41/42 on Thursday, posting its biggest weekly decline in four months on the back of huge dollar buying from state-run oil and defence companies, along with demand from foreign banks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap unchanged at 6.97 percent while the 1-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 7.59 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 7.90/7.95 percent, lower from its 8.10/8.15 percent close on Thursday. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)