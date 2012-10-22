STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index gained 0.59 percent and the 50-share NSE index
added 0.58 percent, after strong earnings from blue-chip
companies such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd boosted
market sentiments.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady
at 8.13 percent as traders abstained from taking positions in
the holiday-shortened week.
RUPEE
--------------
Indian rupee dropped to 53.47/48 from its previous
close of 53.84/85 on the back of dollar sales, likely on behalf
of foreign investors looking to bid at the auction of unused
limits in government and corporate debt.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap
was unchanged at 6.97 percent while the 1-year swap rate
was steady at 7.59 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rates rose to 8.05/8.10
percent from Friday's close of 7.90/7.95 percent as demand was
higher in the first week of the reporting fortnight with two
trading holidays during the week adding to the demand.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)