STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index down 0.27 percent while the 50-share NSE index also fell 0.34 percent, ahead of the expiry of the monthly derivatives contracts on Thursday. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.13 percent. Investors are comforted by the falling global oil prices which are likely to ease inflationary pressures and raise expectations for rate cuts. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR edges up to 53.59/60 versus its previous close of 53.47/48 as oil importers step up dollar purchases to meet month-end import commitments in a holiday-shortened week. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate down 1 bp at 6.96 percent while the 1-year swap rate steady at 7.59 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rates at 8.00/8.05 percent from its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)